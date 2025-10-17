Register To Win: Renée Rapp – Bite Me Tour

Renée Rapp is bringing The Bite Me Tour to Spectrum Center on Wednesday, October 29th, and Kiss 95.1 wants to send you there!

She’s serving vocals, vibes, and main-character energy all night long + special guest Ravyn Lenae is hitting the stage too.

🎟 How to Enter

Register below for your shot at a pair of tickets to see Renée Rapp live in Charlotte!

It’s that easy, no hoops, no code words, just pure pop perfection!

📍 Show Info

When: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Where: Spectrum Center – Uptown Charlotte

With: Ravyn Lenae

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.