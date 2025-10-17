ContestsEvents
Register To Win: Renée Rapp – Bite Me Tour

Renée Rapp is bringing The Bite Me Tour to Spectrum Center on Wednesday, October 29th, and Kiss 95.1 wants to send you there! She’s serving vocals, vibes, and main-character energy…

abittle
Renee Rapp
Live Nation

Renée Rapp is bringing The Bite Me Tour to Spectrum Center on Wednesday, October 29th, and Kiss 95.1 wants to send you there!

She’s serving vocals, vibes, and main-character energy all night long + special guest Ravyn Lenae is hitting the stage too.

🎟 How to Enter

Register below for your shot at a pair of tickets to see Renée Rapp live in Charlotte!
It’s that easy, no hoops, no code words, just pure pop perfection!

📍 Show Info

When: Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Where: Spectrum Center – Uptown Charlotte
With: Ravyn Lenae

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.

For the “Renée Rapp Tickets” Online Contest: Enter between 12:00 AM ET on 10/16/25 and 11:59 PM ET on 10/27/25 by visiting kiss951.com and completing the online entry form. At least one (1) winner will be selected at random on or around 10/28/25, and upon verification, will receive a pair of tickets to see Renée Rapp: The Bite Me Tour at Spectrum Center on 10/29/25. Prize valued at approximately $150. Prize provided courtesy of Live Nation. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at kiss951.com

CharlotteLocalNorth Carolina
abittleWriter
