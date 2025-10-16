Register To Win: Buzz City Is Back – Hornets Opening Night at Spectrum Center

Sponsored By: Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte, get ready because the Hornets are tipping off the season with a bang.

Join us Wednesday, October 22, as the Hornets take on the Brooklyn Nets in the first home game inside the completely transformed Spectrum Center.

What’s New Inside the Hive

1,400 new lower-level seats have been added so more fans can feel the action courtside.

Every seat in the bowl has been replaced for better comfort and sightlines.

Fans can explore new gathering spaces throughout the Belk and Uptown concourses including Lunazul North District, The South District, Baseline Bar, and the Dr Pepper Pavilion.

Nearly half the concessions menus have been flipped since last season. Expect everything from porchetta sandwiches and bulgogi rice bowls to house-smoked BBQ, Carolina Quesadillas made with waffles, specialty pretzels, and pan pizza. There are even some lighter, healthier options for fans looking to keep it fresh.

Opening Night Details

Doors open at 5:30 PM for general admission so come early and catch the pregame fun throughout the concourse.

Tipoff is at 7 PM.

The first 12,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative Tipoff T-shirt at the gate.

Only small clutches, crossbodies, or wristlets that do not exceed 5 x 7 x 1.5 inches are permitted.

Entertainment All Night

Catch a performance by the Johnson C. Smith University Drumline outside before the game.

Hear a special player address before tipoff.

Enjoy a halftime performance celebrating 20 years of Spectrum Center featuring Charlotte’s own Bourbon Sons performing with DJ A-Minor.

The Team

The Hornets are ready to bring the energy back to Buzz City. Returning stars LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Miles Bridges lead a young core that now includes new draft picks Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, Sion James, and Ryan Kalkbrenner. The squad is ready to play Hornets basketball and give the city something to cheer for.

Get Your Tickets

Single-game tickets and Hive Society Memberships including full season, half season, and 10-game mini plans are selling fast.

🎟️ Grab your tickets now or call 704.HORNETS.

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.