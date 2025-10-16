Fenty Beauty’s Pro Filt’r Foundation Inducted into Time’s 2025 Best Inventions Hall of Fame

Time magazine added Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation to its 2025 Best Inventions Hall of Fame as one of the most significant inventions in the past 25 years. The only beauty product to be included in Time magazine's Hall of Fame in 2025. The foundation boasts a 52-shade range that will set a new standard for longevity and universality in the beauty space.

Fenty Beauty, launched in 2017 by Rihanna, gained a worldwide fan base immediately. The foundation caters to all skin tones while providing a natural, "second-skin" effect. The foundation is light in weight but heavy coverage, has a soft-matte finish that minimizes the appearance of pores, and is sweat and humidity-resistant for all-day wear.

Fenty Beauty's complexion line has also grown to include the Soft'lit Naturally Luminous Foundation, Eaze Drop Blur + Smooth Tint Stick, and Blurring Skin Tint, each of which has specially designed coverage and finish preferences in mind. These modern creations demonstrate the brand's dedication to skin-conscious forms that are truly inclusive and flattering on a multitude of complexions.

“Its immediate success pushed other makeup companies to be more color-inclusive and create more and better options for people with darker skin tones,” the list reads.

The Pro Filt'r foundation was introduced in 2017 with 40 shades and changed the beauty industry by setting a new benchmark for availability and representation. Fenty Beauty's success inspired other companies in the industry to broaden their shade ranges and rethink diversity in their lines.