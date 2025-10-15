Sabrina Carpenter Teams Up With The Chicks, Shania Twain at Austin City Limits

At Austin City Limits Music Festival, Sabrina Carpenter turned the heads of country music fans with back-to-back guest spots.

She lit up the stage with The Dixie Chicks on Oct. 13. The artists mixed their talents on "Wide Open Spaces" and "Please Please Please."

Just days before, she shared the spotlight with Shania Twain, adding her voice to the classic hit "That Don't Impress Me Much." Twain took to social media after: "It's like Loretta and Dolly except it's SHANIA & SABRINA."

Carpenter's fondness for country music isn't new. Appearing at the Grand Ole Opry on Oct. 7, she spoke from the heart: "If you're a fan of country music, I assume this is why you're here. I just wanna give you all my thanks because I know that you guys are very picky and I know that you don't welcome people onto your stage and into your world so easily," reports Wide Open Country.

Back in February, she struck gold on a collaboration with the legendary Dolly Parton, the duo teaming up for a fresh take on "Please Please Please." The track found its home on her summer release, Man's Best Friend.