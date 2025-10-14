Fan Grabs Billie Eilish at Miami Show, Knocks Her Down, Raising Safety Worries

At Miami's Kaseya Center, a startling incident unfolded when an audience member yanked Billie Eilish down into the crowd during her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour. The singer was giving high-fives at the front row barrier on October 9 when things went wrong.

Security staff rushed into action as the fan's grip sent Eilish crashing into the metal barrier. She picked herself up fast, while her team whisked the disruptive fan away from the area.

"The man that grabs her was literally harassing my friend and I and girls around me in the pit," said a witness, as reported by Bored Panda. "Security got involved and breathalyzed him and found that he was as drunk as sh**, but didn't make him leave."

Miami law enforcement later removed the troublemaker, according to TMZ. Social media lit up with clips showing the swift response from security and Eilish's quick recovery.

The 23-year-old star has faced similar problems before. Just last winter, someone struck her face with a bracelet at an Arizona performance. The nine-time GRAMMY winner has spoken about such risks.

"I've been getting hit on stage with things for like, literally, six years," Eilish told The Hollywood Reporter, per Billboard. "It's absolutely infuriating when you're up there. I have mixed feelings about it, because when you're up there, it blows. But you know it's out of love, and they're just trying to give you something. You're in a vulnerable position."

This event adds to growing fears about artist safety at live shows. Stars like Harry Styles, Bebe Rexha, and Kelsea Ballerini have all dealt with objects thrown at them while performing.

Back in 2021, Eilish shared her thoughts with Vanity Fair about close fan contact: "When you're excited about something, you forget boundaries and you forget what's polite and what's kind of not polite," she said. "I've had a lot of weird situations — people will kiss me and pick me up, spin me around. "

Despite the incident, the Miami stint continued with shows on October 11 and 12 at the Kaseya Center. After that, the Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour moved north along the East Coast and will finish in San Francisco on November 23.