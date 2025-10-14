ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Fan Grabs Billie Eilish at Miami Show, Knocks Her Down, Raising Safety Worries

At Miami’s Kaseya Center, a startling incident unfolded when an audience member yanked Billie Eilish down into the crowd during her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour. The singer was…

Melissa Lianne
Billie Eilish performs onstage during "Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour" at Kaseya Center on October 09, 2025 in Miami, Florida.
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

At Miami's Kaseya Center, a startling incident unfolded when an audience member yanked Billie Eilish down into the crowd during her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour. The singer was giving high-fives at the front row barrier on October 9 when things went wrong.

Security staff rushed into action as the fan's grip sent Eilish crashing into the metal barrier. She picked herself up fast, while her team whisked the disruptive fan away from the area.

"The man that grabs her was literally harassing my friend and I and girls around me in the pit," said a witness, as reported by Bored Panda. "Security got involved and breathalyzed him and found that he was as drunk as sh**, but didn't make him leave."

Miami law enforcement later removed the troublemaker, according to TMZ. Social media lit up with clips showing the swift response from security and Eilish's quick recovery.

The 23-year-old star has faced similar problems before. Just last winter, someone struck her face with a bracelet at an Arizona performance. The nine-time GRAMMY winner has spoken about such risks.

"I've been getting hit on stage with things for like, literally, six years," Eilish told The Hollywood Reporter, per Billboard. "It's absolutely infuriating when you're up there. I have mixed feelings about it, because when you're up there, it blows. But you know it's out of love, and they're just trying to give you something. You're in a vulnerable position."

This event adds to growing fears about artist safety at live shows. Stars like Harry Styles, Bebe Rexha, and Kelsea Ballerini have all dealt with objects thrown at them while performing.

Back in 2021, Eilish shared her thoughts with Vanity Fair about close fan contact: "When you're excited about something, you forget boundaries and you forget what's polite and what's kind of not polite," she said. "I've had a lot of weird situations — people will kiss me and pick me up, spin me around. "

Despite the incident, the Miami stint continued with shows on October 11 and 12 at the Kaseya Center. After that, the Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour moved north along the East Coast and will finish in San Francisco on November 23.

Fans can find tickets and showtimes on Eilish's website.

Billie EilishKelsea Ballerini
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
Drake performs on the Coachella stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California.
MusicDrake Shows Off ‘ICEMAN’ Album During Livestreams As Leaked Songs Pop UpJennifer Eggleston
Madison Beer attends Spotlight: Madison Beer at The GRAMMY Museum on January 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicMadison Beer Drops New Single ‘Bittersweet’ Before Victoria’s Secret ShowMelissa Lianne
Sabrina Carpenter performs onstage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: October 14Megan Zahnd
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect