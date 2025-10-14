David Guetta Drops New Single ‘Gone Gone Gone’ With Teddy Swims and Tones And I

David Guetta unveiled "Gone Gone Gone" on Oct. 12. The track, released through Atlantic Records and Warner Music, brings together the raw talent of Teddy Swims and Tones And I.

Starting soft with piano notes and string melodies, the song builds into a pulsing dance track. Raw emotions spill through its words, while house rhythms mix with soul-stirring gospel elements. The song's lyrics hit hard — Swims belts "We were fire, impossible to tame," while Tones And I cuts deep with "Had a good bad lovin' in my heart."

"Teddy and Tones have the most soulful voices on the planet right now," said Guetta, per Noise11.com. He spoke of "a little bit of magic" in their work together.

Fresh off his fifth DJ Mag World's No. 1 title, Guetta adds to his string of hits. His past work includes hits like "When Love Takes Over" with Kelly Rowland and "Titanium" with Sia. Since his 2018 album 7, fans have eagerly waited for more.

Swims brings his mix of soul and country sounds to the track. His voice soared through the 2023 hit single "Lose Control," which earned six Platinum marks. His latest album, I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), was released earlier this year.

Tones And I joins after her 2024 album, Beautifully Ordinary. Her breakout hit "Dance Monkey" took over music charts worldwide in 2019, topping lists in more than 30 countries.

Next year marks the start of Guetta's Ultimate Monolith Show World Tour. After drawing 240,000 fans to Paris' Stade de France, he'll take his music to South America, Las Vegas, Mumbai, and Mexico City.

Meanwhile, Swims wraps up shows across Asia and Australia. His I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour sets sights on UK and Ireland venues come 2026.