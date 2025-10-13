5 Seconds of Summer Drops ‘NOT OK’ Video, Reveals November Album

5 Seconds of Summer has made an official return with the new single “NOT OK” to kick off their next chapter in grand fashion. The track arrives alongside a music video filled with dynamic visuals — city scenes, basement performance shots, and Luke Hemmings appearing dressed as a nun — underscoring both rebellion and theatrical flair.

The band members — Hemmings, Calum Hood, Ashton Irwin, and Michael Clifford — are now reunited after spending recent years pursuing solo projects. Together, they're creating a set of 12 new songs, signaling a full creative re-engagement. To usher in this era, they staged a surprise pop-up performance on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, drawing thousands for an impromptu show that featured both fresh material and fan favorites.

“NOT OK” is the lead single from their sixth studio album, EVERYONE'S A STAR!, slated for release on Nov. 14 — marking their first new full album since 2022's 5SOS5. The new LP will include “NOT OK” and further establish the band's return to collective songwriting and performing.

Musically, "NOT OK" explores internal conflicts, centering on body-based thinking, the ambivalence of being tantalized, and accepting one's dark side. It's a confrontation with inner turmoil, wrapped in a melody that nods in tone to the band's past while pushing forward. Luke Hemmings describes ‘NOT OK' as a nod to the band's roots, stating, “It has the older 5 Seconds of Summer energy, but it's different — which is the whole M.O. of this chapter. Lyrically, it's about letting out the darker side of yourself and embracing it. The song is also a nod to the band itself. We pull those sides out of each other.”

“This band is made of four people who could all have their own solo albums where they do it all, sing it all, and write it all. ‘Everyone's A Star!' embodies all of that. We were teenagers at the beginning of 5 Seconds of Summer. We were writing with more naivete, but we said what we were thinking. As time goes on, you tend to get a bit more cautious about what you say, but I think this record has more of our original spirit — but with 15 years of wisdom and a dash of reckless abandon,” shares Luke.