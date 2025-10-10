Kevin Jonas’ Wife, Danielle Shares Struggles With Lyme Disease

Danielle Jonas, wife of Kevin Jonas, thought her new health symptoms were just stress or anxiety. But after months of confusion and frustration, she finally learned the real cause.

"They tried to tell me it was anxiety. Finally, I had a biopsy that showed I actually had Lyme disease," Danielle told Parents in an interview published Oct. 9.

A Diagnosis That Changed Everything

Lyme disease, according to the Mayo Clinic, is “an illness caused by Borrelia bacteria. Humans usually get Lyme disease from the bite of a tick carrying the bacteria.”

For Danielle, the first sign was hair loss. “The hair loss was very traumatic. I got to a point where I wanted to wear a wig,” she explained. She also dealt with eczema on her scalp, which added to the pain and frustration.

Trying to cover up the issue made it worse. Extensions pulled at her scalp and irritated her eczema even more. Still, she put on a brave face when stepping out with Kevin. “I had to go out and do things with Kevin. I just wanted to feel like myself,” she said.

Finding Strength as a Mom

Danielle and Kevin, who married in 2009 at Oheka Castle in New York, share two daughters, Alena, 11, and Valentina, 8. Danielle says her struggles helped her understand her kids better when they began dealing with their own skin conditions.

"They saw everything I went through, so the main thing I tell them [when their eczema flares up] is ‘this is going to pass,’" Danielle explained.

Eczema, a form of dermatitis, causes dry and itchy patches of skin but is not contagious, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Danielle keeps her daughters’ skincare simple to avoid flare-ups, even when they want to try trendy new products.

"I had to reel Alena back in a little bit. Besides eczema, she’s always had other skin issues, so keeping things clean for her is important," Danielle said. "Still, she gets mad because she wants to have fun with certain products. I just tell her, 'Well, do you want a flare-up or do you want it to get it under control?' That helps her come back down."

Learning and Moving Forward