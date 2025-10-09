Taylor Swift’s Glitter Freckles Spark Frenzy, Sales Soar 3,500% After NFL Game Debut

ContestsEvents
Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Small makeup brand Fazit struck gold when their glitter freckles caught Swift's eye at a Chiefs game in October 2024. Sales shot up 3,500% in 48 hours. The pop star brought back the sparkly look again in a studio photo from Oct. 6 this year.

The stick-on patches stay put for three days straight and come in nine colors. "Simply press, pat, and peel to reveal effortless glamour," reads Fazit's website.

"We couldn't make this up if we tried. Taylor Swift just posted wearing our Gold Speckles AGAIN, exactly one year after she wore them the first time," Fazit shared on Instagram.

At $16 per six patches, these waterproof patches stick through sweat and swimming until you wipe them off with makeup remover.

Swift first wore the glitter at her now-fiancé Travis Kelce's game when the Chiefs played the Saints last year. She paired them with Vivienne Westwood — $177 earrings and a $590 heart bag made the statement complete.

The new photo of Swift in the patches was taken during studio time for her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, which was released on October 3. This follows her April 2024 work, The Tortured Poets Department.

She marked the album release with an 89-minute theater event running for three days. Fans watched the "Fate of Ophelia" video, saw lyrics on screen, and got behind-the-scenes peeks.

"Luckily I don't ever have to forget it because I was recording while we were writing," Swift wrote on Instagram about the studio sessions. "Now it's a way to look back on the process and give you guys a glimpse into how we wrote these songs, and hear the moments we thought of these ideas in real time."

The patches caught on with other stars, too — Kacey Musgraves picked snowflake designs for winter posts. You can find them at big stores or straight from Fazit's website.

