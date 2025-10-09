Sabrina Carpenter Glitters at Grand Ole Opry Debut

Sabrina Carpenter reached a new milestone in her career when she performed for the first time at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. The historic venue has hosted some of the most influential names in music, and Carpenter’s debut placed her within that tradition.

A Design with History

Carpenter wore a gown with its own story. The dress, designed by Bob Mackie, was described on the designer’s Instagram as a “black jersey one-shouldered strip dress, with large crystal and diamond gemstones.” Mackie reportedly confirmed the piece was originally created for Ann Margret in the 1970s and shared the original sketch.

Carpenter completed the look with glittering heels and her signature retro inspired hairstyle. On Instagram the following day, she wrote, “Last night i made my @opry debut in Nashville and what a magical night it was.”

Sheryl Crow’s Introduction

Carpenter’s performance was introduced by Sheryl Crow, who has long been one of Carpenter’s inspirations. Carpenter shared that she is “the biggest fan ever” of the musician.

In her post about the evening, Carpenter added: “Thank you to the showstopping band that accompanied me last night. thank you to my amazing fans who came out and for the Opry frequenters that opened me with welcome ears and hearts :’) I’m a lucky girl!”

She also posted photos of herself onstage, a behind the scenes moment with Crow, and an archival photo of Dolly Parton performing at the Opry during the early years of her career.

Dolly Parton and Other Collaborations

Carpenter has already collaborated with Parton, recording a remix of her song “Please Please Please.” The two appeared together in a music video released in February, which featured them singing from a pickup truck.

At the time, Carpenter wrote on Instagram, “I am so honored to have one of my biggest idols on a song that means so much to me.” She added, “Love you forever @dollyparton 🤍🦋.”

Just days before her Opry debut, Carpenter joined Shania Twain onstage at Austin City Limits on October 4, further highlighting her growing connections with country music legends.

