Ed Sheeran Debuts Unique ‘One Shot’ Netflix Special, Walking NYC in Uninterrupted Performance

A new music special tracking Ed Sheeran through New York City streets hits Netflix on November 21. The streaming giant announced One Shot with Ed Sheeran on October 6.

Award-winning director Philip Barantini tracks the star's walk across Manhattan in one continuous shot. The special mixes street shows with chance meetings. Viewers will watch as the singer stops at subway cars and street corners, meeting fans along the way.

The project blends Barantini's signature filming method with street music. His work on the series Adolescence, which was shot in single takes, won him an Emmy. Each scene flowed without cuts, bringing fresh life and technical mastery to the screen.

The team at Fulwell Entertainment backs the project. Ben Winston, who holds an Emmy, leads production with Sheeran and Barantini. This follows the singer's past subway show at Rockefeller Center station.

This marks new ground for Barantini, who usually works from scripts. Instead, cameras will catch raw moments between Sheeran and New Yorkers. No scripts, no cuts — just pure city life unfolding.