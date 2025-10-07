This Day in Top 40 History: October 7

Oct. 7 isn't just another date on the calendar. On this day, Judy Garland recorded a song that became part of Hollywood history, the Rolling Stones headlined a festival that broke the bank, and many milestones unfolded in between.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Oct. 7 has a long tradition of singles and albums that launched artists' careers or marked defining peaks:

1971: Michael Jackson released "Got to Be There," his debut solo single. It proved he could command the spotlight solo and gave fans their first real taste of the megastar he'd grow into.

1989: Paula Abdul's debut album, Forever Your Girl, finally hit No. 1 in America 64 weeks after its release. She set a record for the longest climb to the top, but would eventually enjoy a full-blown pop takeover.

1995: Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill reached No. 1 in the U.S. The album's confessional lyrics captured the mood of the mid-1990s.

Cultural Milestones

Beyond the charts, Oct. 7 has delivered moments that shaped pop culture through film, television, and the personal stories of the artists we know best:

1975: John Lennon won his immigration battle on this day when a U.S. court overturned his deportation order. This legal victory secured his life in New York.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some key recordings and performances also landed on this date:

2014: Weezer's ninth studio album, Everything Will Be Alright in the End, dropped. It brought producer Ric Ocasek back into the fold, reconnecting Weezer with the magic of their Blue Album days.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Behind the hits, Oct. 7 has also been a date when the business side of music has taken center stage:

2016: The Rolling Stones headlined Desert Trip alongside Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters, and The Who. The six-day festival grossed $160 million, breaking records.