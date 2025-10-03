ContestsEvents
Taylor Swift Meets Her Childhood Hero Baby Spice

Taylor Swift might be one of the biggest stars in the world, but even she is not immune to a full-on fangirl moment. On Friday, Oct. 3, the same day…

Kayla Morgan
Taylor Swift - Emma Bunton (Baby Spice)
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/ Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Taylor Swift might be one of the biggest stars in the world, but even she is not immune to a full-on fangirl moment. On Friday, Oct. 3, the same day she released her new album, Swift kicked off her Life of a Showgirl promo tour with a special stop in the U.K. Her first interview was with none other than Emma Bunton, better known to millions as Baby Spice of the Spice Girls, on her Heart show.

From the start, Swift could not hide her excitement. “It’s so crazy to actually get to be in the same room as you because I was telling you, I had your doll,” Swift admitted, remembering the popular Spice Girls Barbies of the ‘90s. “The Baby Spice doll, and it was, like, my favorite one. We would all fight over who got to be you amongst the girls who were blonde.”

A Childhood Idol Becomes Real

This was not just a casual compliment. Swift wanted Bunton to know how much she truly mattered to her growing up. “You just mean the world to me. You were the first person I, like, freaked out over,” Swift told her, her voice full of sincerity.

The heartfelt words caught Bunton off guard in the best way. Blushing, she admitted, “I’m really going red now. I mean, I don’t know how to take all this in.”

Admiration Goes Both Ways

While Swift was busy showing her love for Bunton, Baby Spice made sure to return the kindness. She revealed that she had gone to Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour not once but twice. That news surprised even Swift herself.

“Yeah, that blew me away. That absolutely blew me away,” Swift said about having a Spice Girl in the crowd. “Because they gave me a list of who’s going to be at the show, and I was looking it over backstage. And I saw you on the list, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, oh my God.’ And I could see you.”

The reason Swift could spot Bunton so easily? She was sitting right beside the singer’s parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, at the London show.

Family and Friendship Collide

“I was next to your mom and dad, and it was so lovely,” Bunton recalled. “We had such a lovely night we chatted.”

It is not every day that a superstar like Taylor Swift gets to meet her childhood idol, only to discover the admiration goes both ways. The moment was a reminder that even global icons still carry pieces of their teenage dreams, and sometimes, if they are lucky, they get to meet the people who first inspired them.

Spice GirlsTaylor Swift
Kayla MorganWriter
