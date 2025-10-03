Doja Cat Shows Off Three Wedding Looks in New Music Video

In a striking twist, Doja Cat's latest music video blends skydiving stunts with bridal fashion. The video pairs with the track "Stranger" from Vie, her latest work with producer Jack Antonoff.

She starts with a daring leap. Wind whips at her white gown as she falls through clouds. The dress stands out — lace sleeves, fitted bodice, statement shoulders, and a thigh-high split, all strapped down with a stark gray harness.

Next comes an edgy take on bridal wear. A sheer white top with delicate flower patterns meets matching shorts. A tiny veil adds a classic touch, while white stilettos sharpen the look.

The final shot stuns. She wears a structured white corset with sharp angles and a sweeping neckline. A lace jacket flows over it, matched with patterned tights and stark white oval sunglasses.

Vie — the French word for 'life' — marks new ground for the LA musician. The sound weaves 80s pop beats with R&B undertones, tackling themes of romance and connection.

The video breaks from traditional wedding imagery and continues Doja Cat's trend of pushing boundaries and challenging expectations. Instead of bells and bouquets, Doja Cat takes bridal fashion to extreme sports and wild stunts. No churches, no aisles — just pure adrenaline.

The timing is right. As marriage rates drop among young adults, bridal fashion is breaking free from weddings, showing up at parties, red carpets, and music videos.

Each new release shows Doja Cat's growth. She mixes bold style choices with raw musical talent, creating something fresh each time.