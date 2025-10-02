Céline Dion Takes on Double Voice Roles in Paul McCartney’s ‘High in the Clouds’ Animation

Music star Céline Dion steps into dual roles for the upcoming High in the Clouds film. She'll voice parts in both English and French when the animated movie hits French screens July 7, 2027.

The cast is star-studded, with Omar Sy, Benjamin Lavernhe, and Antoine de Caunes joining the French side, as reported by Deadline. Dion brings life to Sugartail, a mom whose singing voice falls prey to Gretsch, a music-hating owl.

On the English side, fresh talent Himesh Patel steps in as Wirral, a rebellious teenager who strikes back against Gretsch. Hannah Waddingham takes the mic as Gretsch. Beatles legend Paul McCartney voices McKenzie the walrus, while his old bandmate Ringo Starr plays Roy the bird. Adding star power, Lionel Richie joins as Gladstone the bison.

At its heart, the tale tracks a young squirrel's fight against an owl tyrant's music ban. Toby Genkel sits in the director's chair, working from Jon Crocker's script. Production designer Patrick Hanenberger shapes the film's look.

The score also comes from top talent. Michael Giacchino, who won gold for his work on hits like Up and Coco, crafts the score. McCartney adds fresh tunes written just for this project.

Animation powerhouse Gaumont teams up with 88 Pictures, known for hits like The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday. Their skilled artists will bring the characters to life.

An international crew has come together to bring the film to life. Paul McCartney's MPL Communications joins forces with Unique Features' Robert Shaye and Michael Lynne. French production company Gaumont's team — Sidonie Dumas, Nicolas Atlan, and Terry Kalagian — round out the diverse group.

More muscle comes from Polygram Entertainment, Lemoko Investments, Sky, and James L. Nederlander Productions. Universal Music Group will launch the soundtrack.