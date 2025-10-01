Judge Denies Diddy’s Bid for New Trial Ahead of Sentencing

ContestsEvents
Sean "Diddy" Combs just lost another big fight in court. On Tuesday, Sept. 30, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian rejected Combs’ request for an acquittal and a new trial—only days before the music mogul’s sentencing.

"The government proved its case many times over. That by itself might be enough to dispose of Combs’s challenge," Judge Subramanian wrote in new court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Combs, 55, is set to learn his fate on Friday, Oct. 3, when he will be sentenced for two prostitution-related charges.

What Prosecutors and Defense Are Asking For

Federal prosecutors want a tough sentence. They’ve asked Judge Subramanian to give Combs at least 11 years and three months in prison.

Combs’ defense team is hoping for something much lighter. In a sentencing memorandum, his lawyers suggested no more than 14 months. That would mean just a few more months behind bars, since he has already been locked up in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) since his September 2024 arrest.

A Voice From the Past

Adding to the drama, Combs’ ex Casandra "Cassie" Ventura wrote a letter to the judge. She urged him to remember "the many lives that Sean Combs has upended with his abuse and control" when deciding the sentence.

A Trial With Mixed Results

This sentencing will be Combs’ first time back in a courtroom since July, when his high-profile trial ended. He was found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution, but the jury acquitted him of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Despite that partial victory, he remains in custody, having been denied bail while awaiting sentencing.

Harsh Conditions Behind Bars

Combs’ attorneys argue that his time at MDC has been especially rough. Their filing points to violence and poor treatment inside the facility.

"The Sentencing Guidelines — as well as the data from previous cases discussed above — do not adequately consider the pervasive violence and inhumane conditions of confinement that Mr. Combs has experienced at the MDC," the defense team wrote, as reported by PEOPLE.

What Comes Next

All eyes now turn to Friday, when the former hip-hop mogul will stand before the judge once more. Even with some charges cleared, Sean “Diddy” Combs could be facing years in federal prison.

