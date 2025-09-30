Zara Larsson Shuts Down Rivalry Talk, Praises Tate McRae After Tour
Zara Larsson wants fans to know one thing loud and clear: she and Tate McRae are not enemies, they are teammates.
On Sunday, Sept. 28, the “Midnight Sun” singer wrapped up her time as the opening act on the North American leg of McRae’s Miss Possessive Tour. She marked the occasion with an Instagram post full of tour photos and a heartfelt message.
“It’s a wrap on Miss Possessive tour!” Larsson wrote before giving McRae a big shoutout. “@tatemcrae thank you from the bottom of my heart for sharing your stage with me and my girls every night. I can’t explain how much I’ve appreciated the opportunity to give the people a little taste of a Zara set.”
No Rivalry Here
But Larsson also had to clear the air. Some fans had been stirring up drama, trying to pit the two pop stars against each other.
“I’m speechless at the amount of praise I’ve been getting over these past few weeks from your wonderful fans and online,” she continued. “With that being said, it’s been strange seeing some people putting us against each other when we’re just two pop girls who love and support each other back stage!”
Nothing But Love
Far from rivals, Larsson made it clear she has deep admiration for McRae. She called her “insanely talented” and went on to praise everyone involved in the tour.
“The dancers, band, crew, team, drivers, and tech have been a joy to be around and I always feel like that says a lot about how a person works. You set the bar. You set the standard. You are a super star,” she wrote.
She ended her message with a promise of loyalty: “Just know, I will always have your back! Thank you for this experience!!!”
Larsson’s tour run ended with a final performance at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sept. 27—but it seems her friendship with McRae is only just getting started.