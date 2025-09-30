Doja Cat Plots Biggest Tour Yet with ‘Tour Ma Vie’
Doja Cat Takes on the World
Doja Cat is ready to take her new music everywhere. Hot on the heels of releasing her fifth studio album Vie on September 26, the superstar has announced her most ambitious live run yet — the Tour Ma Vie World Tour, stretching across five continents in 2026.
Fans from Latin America to Europe, Asia to Oceania, and all across North America will get a chance to see her electrifying stage show. The tour will kick off in São Paulo, Brazil on February 5 and will wrap with a massive finale at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 1.
A Celebration of Vie
Her new album has critics talking, with praise for how she mixes romance, introspection, and her signature playful storytelling. This tour will celebrate Vie while also spotlighting the hits that made Doja Cat a global name.
The scope of Tour Ma Vie shows just how far she has come. For the first time, Doja Cat will headline arenas across multiple regions — a clear sign she’s cemented her place as one of music’s biggest stars.
Tickets and Extras
For fans eager to lock in their spot, tickets for the North American leg go on general sale October 10, with presales starting October 7. VIP packages will also be available, offering exclusive pre-show access and limited edition merchandise.
Tour Ma Vie World Tour Dates
Latin America
- Thu Feb 05 — São Paulo, Brazil — Suhai Music Hall
- Sun Feb 08 — Buenos Aires, Argentina — Movistar Arena
- Tue Feb 10 — Santiago, Chile — Movistar Arena
- Fri Feb 13 — Lima, Peru — Arena 1
- Sun Feb 15 — Bogota, Colombia — Movistar Arena
- Wed Feb 18 — Mexico City, Mexico — Palacio de los Deportes
Europe
- Tue May 19 — Dublin, Ireland — 3Arena
- Thu May 21 — Glasgow, UK — OVO Hydro
- Sat May 23 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live
- Tue May 26 — Birmingham, UK — Utilita Arena
- Fri May 29 — London, UK — The O2 Arena
- Tue Jun 02 — Lisbon, Portugal — MEO Arena
- Wed Jun 03 — Sun Jun 07 — Barcelona, Spain — Primavera Sound*
- Sat Jun 06 — Lyon, France — LDLC Arena
- Tue Jun 09 — Paris, France — Accor Arena
- Fri Jun 12 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome
- Mon Jun 15 — Hamburg, Germany — Barclays Arena
- Wed Jun 17 — Berlin, Germany — Uber Arena
- Fri Jun 19 — Krakow, Poland — Tauron Arena
North America
- Thu Oct 01 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
- Sat Oct 03 — Chicago, IL — United Center
- Sun Oct 04 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
- Tue Oct 06 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center
- Thu Oct 08 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
- Sat Oct 10 — Salt Lake City, UT — Maverik Center
- Tue Oct 13 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
- Thu Oct 15 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
- Sat Oct 17 — Portland, OR — Moda Center
- Mon Oct 19 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center
- Tue Oct 20 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
- Thu Oct 22 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum
- Tue Oct 27 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena
- Thu Oct 29 — Phoenix, AZ — PHX Arena
- Sat Oct 31 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
- Tue Nov 03 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
- Wed Nov 04 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
- Fri Nov 06 — San Antonio, TX — Frost Bank Center
- Sat Nov 07 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
- Wed Nov 11 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center
- Fri Nov 13 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena
- Sat Nov 14 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center
- Tue Nov 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
- Wed Nov 18 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
- Fri Nov 20 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
- Sat Nov 21 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
- Mon Nov 23 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
- Wed Nov 25 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
- Fri Nov 27 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
- Sun Nov 29 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena
- Tue Dec 01 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
From South America to Europe to North America and beyond, the Tour Ma Vie World Tour is more than a concert series. It is Doja Cat’s victory lap, a celebration of Vie, and a bold reminder that she is ready to own the world stage.