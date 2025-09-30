Charlie Puth Shows Off New Song at Blue Note Jazz Club Residency

At New York's Blue Note Jazz Club, Charlie Puth kicked off a four-night run by unveiling his new track "Changes" on September 28. His set transformed pop hits into jazz arrangements, while giving the crowd an early taste of unreleased music.

"These are how the songs were originally meant to be played," said Puth to Rolling Stone. "And then you get advice from record-label head number one, two, and three, and then you dye your hair, and suddenly you're a completely different person. This is truly just me tonight. It took 10 years to figure it out, but everyone has their own journey."

"Changes" blends 1980s influences, calling up memories of Steve Winwood mixed with shades of Michael Jackson's "Human Nature." The night's other debut, "Beat Yourself Up," packed a punch with its strong bass and words about looking inward.

The show took an unexpected turn when Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds stepped onto the stage. "I'm here because he loves music and he is music," Edmonds shared, per Rolling Stone. Together, they performed Edmonds' "Whip Appeal" and brought new life to the Boyz II Men hit "I'll Make Love to You."

Puth's well-known tracks got fresh jazz makeovers. For the first time, he added backup singers to his band, bringing extra depth to songs like "See You Again" and "We Don't Talk Anymore."

Since "See You Again" with Wiz Khalifa shot him to fame in 2015, Puth has crafted three albums: Nine Track Mind (2016), Voicenotes (2018), and Charlie (2022). His work has earned him nine multi-platinum singles and spots on GRAMMY ballots.

The music moves west next month. Shows run at Blue Note Los Angeles from October 16 through 19, with two sets each night at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.