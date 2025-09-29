Register To Win a Fandango Code to see “TRON: ARES”

ContestsEvents
Register for your chance to win a complementary Fandango Code to see TRON: ARES!! “TRON: Ares” follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into…

Donnell Crawford
Register for your chance to win a complementary Fandango Code to see TRON: ARES!! “TRON: Ares” follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.

For the “Tron: Ares" Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on Sept. 29th, 2025 and 11:59 PM on Oct. 10th, 2025, by visiting www.power98fm.com and completing the online form. Station will randomly select winner on Oct. 13th, 2025 and upon verification, winner will receive a complimentary Fandango code to see "Tron: Ares" on April 20, 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $20. One (1) prize winner will be selected as described. Otherwise, WPEG-FM's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here!

Donnell CrawfordAuthor
