Lola Young Reassures Fans After Collapsing Mid Performance

Lola Young is learning the hard way that even rising stars need to hit pause sometimes. The singer collapsed while performing at the All Things Go Music Festival in New York City on Sept. 27, sending both fans and fellow artists into shock.

“I’m sorry to confirm that I won’t be playing all things go in DC today,” Young wrote the next day on Instagram, announcing she had canceled her Sept. 28 festival performance in Washington, D.C.

A Scary Moment on Stage

Young had been performing her song “Conceited” when she suddenly collapsed on stage. Medical staff rushed to her aid and carried her off, leaving the crowd stunned. Fellow artist Remi Wolf later reassured fans from the stage: “That was really f------ scary. My friend Lola is backstage, and she is okay.”

Before the incident, Young had admitted she was struggling. “Sometimes life can really make you feel like you can't continue, but you know what, today I woke up and I made the decision to come here … sometimes life can throw you lemons, and you just gotta make lemonade,” she told the audience.

Not long after being helped offstage, Young shared another update: “Hi, for anyone who saw my set at All Things Go today, I am doing OK now. Thank you for all of your support, Lola xxx.”

A Plea for Kindness

Even as she recovers, Young made sure to address online critics. “To all the people that love to be mean online, pls give me a day off,” she posted.

She has spoken before about the pressure of public attention. “When you get a million comments, it’s hard not to let the bad ones in,” she told Elle UK earlier this month. “Some days I can’t go online — the intensity and the remarks that target your insecurities can be too much.”

Health and Resilience

Young has been open about her mental health journey. Diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder at 17, she wrote in 2022, “I can’t find the words to describe how much this diagnosis has affected my entire life … I have struggled immensely learning to accept this part of myself, and I am still learning.”

Despite the challenges, she continues to build her career. Her third studio album, I’m Only F------ Myself, dropped on Sept. 19, following 2023’s My Mind Wanders and Sometimes Leaves Completely and 2024’s This Wasn’t Meant for You Anyway.