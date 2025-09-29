Bad Bunny Set to Light Up Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. ()

Bad Bunny is preparing for one of the biggest performances of his career. The artist, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has been announced as the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show performer. The NFL revealed the news during halftime of the Cowboys and Packers game on Sunday, Sept. 28, after teasing it on social media.

On Instagram, Bad Bunny shared a video of himself sitting on a goalpost at sunset, with text appearing to confirm the performance. He also addressed the news on X, writing, “I’ve been thinking about it these days, and after discussing it with my team, I think I’ll do just one date in the United States.” The message referenced his earlier decision to skip a U.S. leg of his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour, in response to immigration enforcement policies.

A Stage for Millions

Super Bowl LX will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, Feb. 8. For many viewers, the halftime show is as important as the game itself. Recent performers have included Kendrick Lamar, Usher, Rihanna, and a historic 2022 lineup featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige.

The NFL has partnered with Jay-Z and Roc Nation since 2019 to shape halftime entertainment. In his role, Jay-Z helps choose the performers and also works with the league on social justice initiatives. He praised the decision to bring Bad Bunny to the stage, saying:

"What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world's biggest stage."

A Moment Beyond Music

Bad Bunny described the performance as something larger than himself.

“What I'm feeling goes beyond myself. It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

His words highlighted how he sees the show as a chance to represent Puerto Rico and its culture on a global platform.

Looking Ahead

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has also hinted at other future performers, including Taylor Swift, saying on the Today show, "We would always love to have Taylor play. She is a special, special talent. And obviously, she would be welcome at any time."