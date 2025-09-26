Register To Win: Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl
Swifties, this is your chance to be part of something truly exclusive. 💎✨ KISS 95.1 is giving you access to a private movie screening of Taylor Swift’s “The Official Release…
Swifties, this is your chance to be part of something truly exclusive. 💎✨
KISS 95.1 is giving you access to a private movie screening of Taylor Swift’s “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” at AMC Concord Mills 24.
This isn’t just another movie night! it’s a once-in-a-lifetime Taylor Swift experience, and only our winners get in. Enter below for your chance to claim your spot.
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on September 29, 2025, and 11:59 PM ET on October 3, 2025, by visiting kiss951.com and completing the online entry form. Winners may be selected throughout the contest dates, and upon verification, will each receive a pair of passes to attend the exclusive private screening of Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl on October 4, 2025, at AMC Concord Mills 24 in Concord, NC. Up to ninety-three (93) prize winners will be selected as described. Prize provided by Republic Records. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each prize is $34. Otherwise, WNKS-FM’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here.