Register To Win: Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl

For the “Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on September 29, 2025, and 11:59 PM ET on October 3, 2025, by visiting kiss951.com and completing the online entry form. Winners may be selected throughout the contest dates, and upon verification, will each receive a pair of passes to attend the exclusive private screening of Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl on October 4, 2025, at AMC Concord Mills 24 in Concord, NC. Up to ninety-three (93) prize winners will be selected as described. Prize provided by Republic Records. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each prize is $34. Otherwise, WNKS-FM’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here.