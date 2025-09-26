Hozier’s ‘Take Me to Church’ Impact: How the Controversial Music Video Drove His Success

Before Hozier was a household name, Andrew Hozier-Byrne performed at local pubs and produced music in his parent's attic in Ireland. However, Hozier took the world by storm when he released “Take Me To Church.” The music video went viral, but the depth of the message held audiences captive. Keep reading to learn more about the accolades and international impact “Take Me To Church” had on the music industry.

How Hozier Graduated From the Attic to the Studio

From a young age, Hozier was enthralled by music. He taught himself how to play guitar and started writing songs by age 15. He dropped out of Trinity College Dublin, where he was studying music education, to pursue a career in music. After this career change, he found himself in his parents' attic, writing and recording music constantly.

He penned “Take Me To Church” in three months and recorded the song in that very attic. Rubyworks, an indie record label, took notice of the haunting ballad and released the song in 2013. The corresponding music video was directed by Brendan Canty, Emmet O'Brien, and Conal Thomson, with a meager budget of approximately $1,900.

Despite these humble beginnings, Hozier soon moved from the attic to the studio due to the global success of “Take Me To Church.” The song topped the charts in over a dozen countries and peaked at No. 2 in the U.S. It remains one of Hozier's most popular songs and laid the groundwork for his continued success in the music industry.

Sparking Conversation Through Visual Imagery

Hozier's debut single revealed to his early audience that he would not shy away from difficult or controversial topics. “Take Me To Church” uses religious imagery to compare a lover to religion. Through this metaphor, Hozier expressed his frustration with the Catholic Church. He once said about the song, “The song is about asserting yourself and reclaiming your humanity through an act of love.”

The accompanying music video expanded on these themes by portraying a romantic relationship between two men experiencing violent persecution. Hozier drew particular attention to the 2013 passage of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in Russia that included fines, imprisonment, and deportation for members of the LGBTQ+ community in Russia. The video sparked conversation around the issue, particularly because Russia was hosting the Olympics the following year in Sochi.

Amplifying the Message With Visual Storytelling

The video uses strong visual images to highlight the injustice of the situation. While the story depicted in the video was powerful in its own right, the music video incorporated other elements that amplified the message that Hozier wanted to communicate. “Take Me To Church” uses unconventional time signatures and gospel-influenced vocals to give it a distinctive sound, but the music video brought additional depth to the story.

Handheld camera shots gave the video a sense of realism and intimacy. There are many instances where symbolic imagery further expanded on the message. The video used a circular narrative structure starting with an image of a burning chest and ending with the chest's destruction. Shots of birds above the skyline represent how the characters longed to be free from the persecution they faced from the masked attackers. As with many of Hozier's later works, he used symbolism and powerful lyrics to communicate a strong message for justice.

Critical Recognition and Awards Success for “Take Me to Church”

“Take Me To Church” took Hozier to new heights as an artist. As the music video circulated, the single continued to grow in popularity. The success of the song resulted in a bidding war between recording labels who all wanted to sign Hozier, and eventually, he finalized a contract with Columbia Records.

While the song's initial success can be attributed to the viral music video, critic Nick Messitte explored why the song had such enduring popularity: “This isn't the solipsism of Swift, and this isn't the self-objectification of Trainor. Instead, what we have on our hands is a deliciously acidic criticism of religious institutions, particularly their interference in our bedrooms.”

The song was nominated for Song of the Year at the 57th GRAMMY Awards. At the awards ceremony, Hozier and Annie Lennox performed a medley of the single and Lennox's cover of “I Put a Spell on You.” The duo received a standing ovation for their mesmerizing performance, and it cemented Hozier as an artist who was here to stay.

Public Response and Cultural Impact

At the time, the song and music video were received positively by Western audiences. Some conservative evangelical church leaders felt that the song was anti-religious; however, Hozier has clarified that the song “isn't about Baptist or evangelical Christianity, it references more to the Catholic church.” Stephen Fry, a prominent figure in English broadcast media, posted about the music video on his social media, contributing to its viral spread. The original version of the music video has over 947 million views, and the song itself has well over 3 billion streams.

Now, all these years later, “Take Me To Church” remains a protest song for members of the LGBTQ+ community and people who experienced abuse at the hands of the Catholic Church. Hozier's original message of reclaiming humanity is a lasting one. Hozier continues to use his music as a form of protest using metaphors and melodies.

How “Take Me To Church” Launched Hozier's Lasting Career