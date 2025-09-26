Cardi B and BIA Feud Intensifies Over Personal Jabs and Legal Drama

On September 19, Cardi B struck at BIA through her latest album, Am I the Drama? This move added fuel to their ongoing clash.

In "Pretty and Petty," Cardi B mocks BIA's impact: "Name five BIA songs, gun pointin' to your head (Head) / Baow, I'm dead (Grr)."

Last year, BIA hit back through "SUE MEEE?" bringing up Kulture and Wave: "Thought your a** was for the culture, you just tryin' ride the wave / You should be home with your kids 'cause b*tch, you speak like second grade."

Speaking on The Breakfast Club, Cardi B explained her response: "Because you mentioned my kids, trying to be cute... Everything on social media is gonna to be seen."

Bad blood started in 2021. BIA, once supportive on social media, teamed up with Nicki Minaj for "Whole Lotta Money." Tensions spiked in 2023 when both artists sampled Missy Elliott's "She's a B*tch."

Through her "B*tch Duh" remix, BIA took shots: "I hear b*tches poppin' shit and that's so funny to me / How you say you runnin' down but you can't walk on the beat?"

Cardi B snapped back in 2024. Her track "Wanna Be" cut deep with: "b*tch, please, don't nobody wanna be ya," Rolling Stone reports.

Now the fight has spilled into personal matters. BIA spread claims about Cardi B's boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, from sports exec Chris Blake Griffith. Cardi B shut it down fast: "Chris lied because he was stealing and got caught.. there's receipts for that," per The Tribune.