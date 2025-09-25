This Day in Top 40 History: September 25

On Sept. 25, 2022, Don't Worry Darling, starring Harry Styles, was at the top of the box office. Simultaneously, his newest single "As It Was" was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. What a day for Harry! Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Sept. 25.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Katy Perry and Ciara left their mark in the early 2000s:

2004: Ciara's debut single, "Goodies," was No. 1 on the charts for the third week in a row. The song was reminiscent of Usher's hit "Yeah!" and Kelis's club classic "Milkshake."

Ciara's debut single, "Goodies," was No. 1 on the charts for the third week in a row. The song was reminiscent of Usher's hit "Yeah!" and Kelis's club classic "Milkshake." 2010: Katy Perry was at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with her love song "Teenage Dream." It was the song's second week in the No. 1 spot.

Cultural Milestones

Each artist leaves their mark on popular culture in their own ways throughout their careers:

1968: Will Smith was born in West Philadelphia. Smith has had two No. 1 hits, including "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It" and "Wild Wild West."

Will Smith was born in West Philadelphia. Smith has had two No. 1 hits, including "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It" and "Wild Wild West." 1980: Led Zeppelin's drummer, John Bonham, passed away. The band decided not to move forward without him, and he is remembered as one of the greatest drummers of all time.

Led Zeppelin's drummer, John Bonham, passed away. The band decided not to move forward without him, and he is remembered as one of the greatest drummers of all time. 1990: Dave Grohl auditioned for Nirvana and was immediately given the role of drummer. Grohl was the final person to hold the position within the band.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From first-time performances to final concerts, these live shows will go down in history:

1964: The Temptations began recording "My Girl" with Motown Records. The song was the band's first No. 1 single.

The Temptations began recording "My Girl" with Motown Records. The song was the band's first No. 1 single. 1982: Queen made their first (and only) appearance on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest. The band performed "Under Pressure" and "Crazy Little Thing Called Love."

Queen made their first (and only) appearance on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest. The band performed "Under Pressure" and "Crazy Little Thing Called Love." 2017: Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers played at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles as the final show in their 40th Anniversary tour. It was also the last show the band ever performed.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The influence of artists and their music often radiates into the world around them:

1981: The Rolling Stones were sponsored by Jovan, a fragrance company, for the 1981 U.S. tour. The sponsor's logo appeared on every ticket and all the promotional materials, setting a new precedent for corporate involvement in the entertainment industry.

The Rolling Stones were sponsored by Jovan, a fragrance company, for the 1981 U.S. tour. The sponsor's logo appeared on every ticket and all the promotional materials, setting a new precedent for corporate involvement in the entertainment industry. 2013: Kurt Cobain's family members put his childhood home up for sale in the hopes of turning it into a museum. Now, the home is a historical landmark in Aberdeen, Washington.