Register To Win Advanced Screening Tickets to “Roofman”

Register for your chance to win advanced screening tickets to see "ROOFMAN" starring Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst. Based on an unbelievable true story, the film follows Jeffrey Manchester, an Army veteran and struggling father who begins robbing McDonald’s restaurants by cutting through their roofs. You can check out the full trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GXecSGmQDEI.

For the “Roofman" Advanced Screening Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on Sept. 25th, 2025 and 11:59 PM on October 6th, 2025, by visiting www.kiss951fm.com and completing the online form. Station will randomly select winner on October 7th, 2025 and upon verification, winner will receive a pair of tickets to the advanced screening of "Roofman" at Regal Briar Creek on October 8th, 2025.  The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $50. One (1) prize winner will be selected as described. Otherwise, WNKS-FM's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here!

