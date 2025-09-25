Chappell Roan Rocks ‘Barracuda’ with Nancy Wilson at Queens’ Forest Hills Stadium

ContestsEvents
Rock legend Nancy Wilson joined rising star Chappell Roan at Queens' Forest Hills Stadium on September 21. The pair lit up the stage with a fierce take on the 1977 smash "Barracuda." Wilson's purple guitar blazed while Roan unleashed her vocals during night two of her New York stint.

"'Barracuda' is a song that I wish I wrote," said Chappell Roan recently expressed, per Ultimate Classic Rock. "It makes me feel how I want to [feel]. Listening to that song, performing that song — sometimes I'll cover it — that is what a performer, to me, feels like."

The performance marked a standout moment in Roan's Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things tour. Wilson stepped out in striking style — a black and white blazer paired with purple boots that matched her guitar.

"I was completely honored to do that for Chappell," Wilson told Vulture. "The throngs of young women and the inclusiveness and positivity of it was just mind-blowing."

For Roan, who started playing "Barracuda" in 2024, the duet marked a career high. The Grammy-winning Best New Artist has kept the rock classic in her shows through 2025.

Their paths first crossed at a Heart show in Los Angeles. "I thought she'd be some big diva," Wilson shared with Vulture. "Instead, I met this wonderful, sweet-hearted person, intelligent and funny.

Roan did two more Forest Hills shows on September 23 and 24. She'll wrap up with stops in Kansas City and Los Angeles before a final Pasadena show on October 11. Meanwhile, Heart starts their next chapter with shows at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas from November 12.

