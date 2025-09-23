Zayn Malik Bets Big with First Las Vegas Residency
Zayn Malik is rolling the dice in a big way. The “Pillowtalk” singer just announced his first-ever Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.
The residency, presented by Live Nation and MGM, will feature seven nights of performances from January 20 through January 31, 2026. Fans can expect songs from across all four of his albums, making this run a true celebration of his career so far.
According to multiple reports, “The shows are only the beginning of what will be a massive year for [Malik] as he gears up for his next chapter.”
Tickets and presale
Malik shared the announcement on Instagram with a simple caption: “VEGAS!! JAN 2026!!”
Presale tickets open Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 12 p.m. PT, but fans will need to sign up for VIP Key before 10 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Sept. 23. General tickets drop Friday, Sept. 26, all available through ticketmaster.com.
A new chapter for Zayn
The Vegas news comes hot on the heels of Malik’s May 2024 release Room Under the Stairs, his fourth studio album and a deeply personal project. It also follows his first-ever solo tour, which marked a major moment in his career.
When teasing the album in March 2024, Malik explained the vision behind it. “I think the intention behind this album fully is for the listener to get more insight on me personally as a human being,” he told PEOPLE at the time.
“My ambitions, my fears… and for them to have a connection with that,” the “Dusk Till Dawn” performer added. “And that’s why it’s so raw, you know?”
He emphasized that this project was all his own. “There’s just me writing this. I didn’t want anyone else to be in between me and the music, and the music and the people listening to it,” he said.
Show dates
Fans can catch Malik on the following nights at Dolby Live:
- Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026
- Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026
- Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026
- Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026
- Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026
- Friday, Jan. 30, 2026
- Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026