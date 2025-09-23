Justin Bieber and SZA Tease New Remix Collaboration After Successful Year

A new remix is coming. SZA plans to put her spin on Justin Bieber's "Yukon" track from his Swag album.

She shared a photo carousel on Sept. 19 with a screenshot of a voice note called "Yukon Remix," as reported by Complex.

The artists worked together before. Back in 2022, they made magic on "Snooze." SZA spilled details to the Wall Street Journal: "Justin wasn't even in the video until the video was already being shot. Him and Hailey [Bieber] were randomly the first people to hit me on FaceTime after [SZA's 2022 album] SOS dropped."

Both stars shine bright in 2025. SZA's Lana, which builds on her SOS album, hit streams last winter. She lit up the Super Bowl LIX with Kendrick Lamar.

Bieber stays busy, too. His music fills the charts — Swag came out in the summer, then Swag II followed fast in the fall.