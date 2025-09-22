ContestsEvents
SZA and Mariah Carey Spark Collaboration Buzz with Flowers and Notes

Imagine opening Instagram and seeing two music powerhouses casually exchanging gifts like old friends. That is exactly what fans witnessed when SZA and Mariah Carey lit up their Instagram Stories…

Kayla Morgan
Mariah Carey performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.//SZA speaks onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Imagine opening Instagram and seeing two music powerhouses casually exchanging gifts like old friends. That is exactly what fans witnessed when SZA and Mariah Carey lit up their Instagram Stories with a sweet and mysterious exchange that has the internet buzzing.

On Saturday, Sept. 20, SZA sent Carey a stunning bouquet of pink roses. Along with the flowers came a heartfelt handwritten message. SZA wrote, “MC, I’m so grateful for the love you have shown me. You’ve been a MASSIVE influence and inspiration to me and so many ppl! I can’t wait to hear the new album next Friday! Hope we can meet soon.”

A Heartfelt Exchange

For fans of both artists, this was a crossover moment worthy of celebration. Carey has already shown love for SZA earlier this month, when she admitted during a streaming session with Kai Cenat that she is a fan. That little confession set the stage for what feels like the beginning of a musical friendship.

Mariah did not just smile and say thanks, though. She sent flowers right back with a note of her own. Carey’s message was short but cryptic: “9.24.25. See you soon…”

What Could “See You Soon” Mean?

That one line has fans running in circles with theories. Some believe Carey is teasing a remix featuring SZA on her upcoming album Here for it All, which arrives Friday, Sept. 26. Others think SZA could be popping up at a listening party or maybe even a surprise performance.

What is known is that Carey’s album already has an impressive lineup with Kehlani, Shenseea, Anderson .Paak, and The Clark Sisters. She has also dropped remixes of her lead single Type Dangerous” with rap heavyweights like Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Redman, and Big Sean. Adding SZA to that mix would only raise the stakes.

Fans Want This Collab

Even though SZA admitted in her note that she and Carey have not yet met in person, that does not mean a collaboration is off the table. After all, in the digital age, artists often swap vocals over email and create hits without ever stepping into the same studio.

Whether Carey’s note was teasing a song, an appearance, or just a friendly meetup, the excitement it stirred is real. Fans from the Lambily and the Camp are ready for whatever comes next.

One thing is certain: when SZA and Mariah Carey exchange flowers, music lovers cannot help but wonder if the gift is not just roses but a hint of something bigger.

