Register to Win tickets to Witches Night Off

For the “Witches Night Off" Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on Sept. 22, 2025 and 11:59 PM on Oct. 2nd, 2025, by visiting www.kiss951.com and completing the online form. Station will randomly select winner on Oct. 3rd, 2025 and upon verification, 2 winners will receive a pair of tickets to the "Witches Night Off" Show at Booth Playhouse on Oct. 6th, 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $93. Two (2) prize winners will be selected as described. Otherwise, WNKS-FM's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here!