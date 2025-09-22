Register to Win tickets to Witches Night Off
Register for your chance to win tickets to Witches Night Off on Monday Oct. 6th at Booth Playhouse located 130 North Tryon Street. For the “Witches Night Off” Contest, enter…
For the “Witches Night Off" Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on Sept. 22, 2025 and 11:59 PM on Oct. 2nd, 2025, by visiting www.kiss951.com and completing the online form. Station will randomly select winner on Oct. 3rd, 2025 and upon verification, 2 winners will receive a pair of tickets to the "Witches Night Off" Show at Booth Playhouse on Oct. 6th, 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $93. Two (2) prize winners will be selected as described. Otherwise, WNKS-FM's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here!