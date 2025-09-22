RAYE to Set Off on 40-City World Arena Tour in 2026, Drops New Single

ContestsEvents
RAYE will storm stages worldwide with 40 arena shows starting January 22. She recently shared her tour plans and a fresh track, "Where Is My Husband!"

Starting in Lodz, Poland, RAYE's This Tour May Contain New Music run will fill massive spaces like London's O2 Arena and Radio City Music Hall. Her sisters, Absolutely and Amma, will warm up crowds as show openers.

RAYE stunned fans at Glastonbury this summer with the first live take of "Where Is My Husband!" It's now the lead single from her second album, which will drop in 2026. 

Early birds who pre-order the upcoming album can snatch tickets during the September 23 presales at 10 a.m. EDT. The general public gets their shot September 25 at 10 a.m. EDT through Ticketmaster.

North American stops span from Vancouver to Montreal, with shows hitting Chicago, Nashville, Houston, Las Vegas, and San Francisco between March 31 and May 12.

