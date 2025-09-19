Halsey Explains Why New Music Is on Hold

Fans eager for new music from Halsey might have to wait a little longer. The singer recently explained why she has not been releasing new songs, and her honesty shows just how complicated the music industry can be.

“I can’t make an album right now,” Halsey revealed in a recent interview, as reported by PEOPLE. “I’m not allowed to. It’s the reality."

The Great Impersonator vs. Label Expectations

Halsey pointed to her 2024 album The Great Impersonator as the reason. While the album hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 after its release on October 25, 2024, it did not satisfy the record label.

“If I’m being honest with you, the album sold 100,000 f------ copies first week,” Halsey said. “That’s a pretty big first week, especially for an artist who hasn’t had a hit in a long time."

Despite strong sales and a sold-out tour, Halsey says her label still expected bigger numbers, like those from her earlier smash Manic, which featured the chart-topping single “Without Me.”

“My Last Trick Tour is the highest-selling of my entire career. But they want Manic numbers from me," she explained.

Looking Back at Success

When comparing the albums, Halsey admitted the difference is striking.

“It would be considered a success for most artists, 100,000 albums in the first week, in an era when we don’t sell physical music. But it’s a failure in the context of the kind of success I’ve had previously. And that’s the hardest part of having been a pop star once, because I’m not one anymore, and I’m being compared to people that I don’t consider lateral to me.”

Her earlier album Manic went platinum six times, largely because of “Without Me.” In contrast, The Great Impersonator was praised by fans but did not match those record-breaking numbers.

Tours Keep the Momentum

Even without new music, Halsey is still filling arenas. Her 32-date My Last Trick Tour sold out almost instantly, starting in Concord, California in May 2025 and finishing in Highland, California in July.

She also has plans to celebrate her debut with the Back to Badlands Tour, honoring the 10th anniversary of her first album.

Love for the Fans

Through all the pressure, Halsey is thankful for her supporters.

"I love them, God bless them, because they’re the only reason that I’m even able to make anything at all, that I can sell that many copies of an experimental concept album about death,” she said. “They support me.”