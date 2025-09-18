The Jonas Brothers Are Heading Back to Camp: ‘Camp Rock 3’

Pack your sleeping bag and tune your guitar—Camp Rock is back! Over 17 years after the original Disney Channel hit first premiered, the Jonas Brothers are returning to their roots as Connect 3 in a brand-new film, Camp Rock 3.

On Sept. 17, Disney Branded Television confirmed that filming has already begun in Vancouver, with the movie set for Disney+ and Disney Channel. Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas aren’t just reprising their roles—they’ll also serve as executive producers. Joining them behind the scenes is none other than their former costar, Demi Lovato, who played Mitchie Torres in the first two films.

Maria Canals-Barrera, who played Mitchie’s mom, Connie, is also making her return.

A New Generation of Rockers

Of course, camp wouldn’t be camp without fresh faces. The third film introduces a new lineup of characters:

Liamani Segura as bold and determined Sage

as bold and determined Sage Hudson Stone as her easygoing brother, Desi

as her easygoing brother, Desi Lumi Pollack as cello prodigy Rosie

as cello prodigy Rosie Casey Trotter as drummer Cliff

as drummer Cliff Brooklynn Pitts as choreo queen Callie

as choreo queen Callie Ava Jean as influencer Madison

as influencer Madison Malachi Barton as camp bad boy Fletch

Sherry Cola will also appear as a new character named Lark.

According to Disney’s official synopsis, the movie “picks up when Connect 3 lose their opening act for a major reunion tour, returning to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing.” As new campers fight for the chance to open for their favorite band, “tensions rise and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances.”

A Disney Legacy Comes Full Circle

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, explained the excitement of bringing the story back:

“Camp Rock is an important part of the Disney Channel Original Movie legacy, with unforgettable music, energetic storytelling, and characters that live in the hearts of fans to this day. Bringing it back with Kevin, Joe, Nick and Demi is such a full-circle moment, and we can’t wait to reintroduce this world to a new generation.”

The film will be directed by Veronica Rodriguez and written by Eydie Faye. Choreography comes from Jamal Sims, while Tim Federle, creator of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, joins as an executive producer alongside the Jonas Brothers, Lovato, Betsy Sullenger, Spencer Berman, and Gary Marsh.

From 2008 to Now

The original Camp Rock premiered on June 20, 2008, telling the story of Mitchie (Lovato), a shy but talented teen who finds her voice at a summer music camp. With Shane Gray (Joe Jonas) as her love interest and Kevin and Nick rounding out the band, the movie became a cultural moment. It launched the Jonas Brothers and Lovato into superstardom and spawned Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam in 2010.

The brothers have been dropping hints about a possible return. On Hot Ones Versus, Nick teased Joe into reading his last Notes app entry, which simply said: “Read Camp Rock 3.” Nick responded with a dramatic shocked face, sending the set into laughter.

Soon after, fans got a taste of the magic again when the Jonas Brothers reunited with Lovato at their JONAS20 show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Joe even sang “Gotta Find You” before introducing Demi, marking their first performance together in a decade.