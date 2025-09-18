Lewis Capaldi’s Sold-Out O2 Arena Show to Stream Live on TikTok Worldwide

The O2 Arena will beam Capaldi's London performance worldwide through TikTok today at 8:45 PM BST. It marks the final night of his three-show run at the massive venue.

Music fans can watch the full concert through TikTok LIVE's multi-camera setup. The stream will catch the first public performance of "Something In The Heavens," Capaldi's latest work.

"Lewis has always had a special connection with the TikTok community. He's funny, open, and unfiltered, which is why millions of fans feel so close to him," said Lisa Skeppner, as reported by Music Week.

With 8.6 million followers, the Scottish star ranks among Britain's most-watched musicians on the app. His mix of music and wit keeps viewers coming back for more.

This isn't his first big TikTok moment. Last year, he picked the app to unveil "Forget Me" at a London show. After his Glastonbury set this summer, he surprised fans with a pop-up at TikTok's Room to Reflect in Covent Garden.