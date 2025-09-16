Judge Allows Lil Nas X to Miss Court Appearance While in Treatment
Lil Nas X is taking time to work on himself after a wild turn of events. The 26-year-old musician entered an inpatient treatment program following his arrest in Los Angeles…
Lil Nas X is taking time to work on himself after a wild turn of events. The 26-year-old musician entered an inpatient treatment program following his arrest in Los Angeles last month, according to multiple reports.
Judge Grants Treatment Terms
On Monday, Sept. 15, Lil Nas X missed a pre-trial hearing in Los Angeles because, according to his lawyers, he is “in treatment” at a facility in another state, Rolling Stone and Billboard reported.
“Defendant is allowed to remain out of state as long as he remains in treatment,” Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Shellie Samuels said. She added, “If [his] treatment changes, and he becomes outpatient, then we'll talk.”
Lawyer Emphasizes Well-Being
After the hearing, the artist’s lawyer, Drew Findling, explained the decision. “We're doing what is best for [Lil Nas X] from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint, but most importantly, for his well-being,” he told reporters.
Findling also said, “He is surrounded by an amazing family, an amazing team of people that care about him and love him. And we’re just addressing those issues. It’s really as simple as that. He’s had a great life, and he’ll continue to have a great life. This is a bump that he’s going to get over.”
What Comes Next
The next court date is set for Nov. 18. If convicted, the musician—whose real name is Montero Hill—could face up to five years in prison, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.
Police arrested him just before 6 a.m. on Aug. 21 after reports of him allegedly walking around naked in Los Angeles, the LAPD said.
For now, Lil Nas X is staying focused on treatment, with his team and family supporting him as he works through this chapter.