This Day in Top 40 History: September 15

On Sept. 15, 2012, Lady Gaga performed at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. The concert was part of the Born This Way Ball tour, and over 37,000 fans attended. Continue reading for more top 40 history from Sept. 15.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Chart-topping singles have a long-lasting impact in the music industry:

1956: "Don't Be Cruel" by Elvis Presley made it to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for seven consecutive weeks. The song was released as part of a set with "Hound Dog," which also achieved chart success.

Cultural Milestones

From TV appearances to chart success, these moments became part of pop culture:

1965: The Ford Motor Company began offering eight-track tape players in all of its vehicles. Another 20 years passed before CDs became the dominant physical media, followed by another 20 years until Bluetooth became the standard.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Sept. 15 proved to be an ideal time for world tours:

1978: Bob Dylan embarked on the second of three North American legs of the Bob Dylan World Tour. It was Dylan's longest-ever tour, during which he played to over 2 million fans around the world.

