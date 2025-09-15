Justin and Hailey Bieber Mark Seven Years With Rules for Love and Life

Justin Bieber is not just singing about love; he is writing down the rules for it. The pop star marked his seventh wedding anniversary with Hailey Bieber on Sunday, September 14, by posting a peek into the “Bieber family” guidebook.

In an Instagram post, the singer shared wall art featuring ten values the couple follows to keep their marriage strong.

One line read, “We value Longevity and a sustainable pace of life.” Another said, “We value Servanthood and making people feel like they can fly.”

Other highlights included, “We value INNOVATION and moving the human experience forward,” and “We value Generosity and graciously giving time, money, and respect to people on our path.”

It seems like the Biebers are determined to set a steady pace for their growing family.

From Civil Ceremony to Family of Three

Justin and Hailey’s love story has unfolded in both quiet and grand ways. The pair first married in a civil ceremony in New York City on September 13, 2018.

A year later, they threw a much larger celebration with more than 150 family and friends at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina. Hailey also changed her name on social media to Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber soon after their initial ceremony.

The couple has since renewed their vows and welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, born in August 2024.

Rumors, Music, and Messages

Of course, being in the spotlight means facing constant rumors. Recently, whispers of divorce have surrounded the couple. Justin addressed some of that speculation through his music.

On his seventh album Swag, released in July, he sang in “Walking Away”:

“Days go by so fast, don't wanna spend them with you / So tell me why you're throwing stones at my back / You know I'm defenseless.”

The song continues with raw honesty: “And, girl, we better stop before we say some s--- / We've been testing our patience / I think we’re better off if we just take a break / And remember what grace is.”

But fans saw another side of the marriage on Swag II, released earlier this month. In a track called Love Song, Justin celebrates his relationship with Hailey, singing:

“Time gets prettier with you, I'm lifted / Something starts to take a hold of me (Uh) / Spellbound, baby, it's like magic when you kiss me / I wanna be everything you need me to be.”

The Bieber Way

Anniversaries are usually about flowers, dinners, or sweet Instagram captions. For Justin and Hailey, this year it was about sharing the rules that keep their family grounded.