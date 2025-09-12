Dua Lipa Honors Aerosmith with Iconic Cover During Boston Tour Stop

Dua Lipa surprised fans with an Aerosmith classic at TD Garden in Boston on September 9. She picked "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" as her tribute to the city's music giants during her Radical Optimism tour stop.

"This part of the show, every single night I've been doing a different song by a local artist from the city that I'm in. I'm very excited but I'm a little bit nervous about this next song," Lipa told the Boston show's audience, as reported by NME.

She covered the 1998 smash hit eight songs into her set. The crowd went wild as the band started playing the famous tune from the movie Armageddon.

She played tributes to local bands across North America. She played Chaka Khan's "Ain't Nobody in Chicago", as well as Earth, Wind & Fire's "September."

She also did it across the globe. She played AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" in Australia and New Zealand got Lorde's "Royals." In London's Wembley Stadium, Jay Kay joined her for "Virtual Insanity." Dublin heard her cover of "Nothing Compares 2 U."

Her next show is in Atlanta. Then it's off to New York City's Madison Square Garden for four nights starting on September 17. Los Angeles follows, with four shows at the Kia Forum from October 4.