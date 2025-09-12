3 Thoughts We Had While Watching ABC’s ‘High Potential’ Season 2 Trailer

ABC dropped the trailer for High Potential Season 2, and let’s just say, our brains were working overtime trying to keep up. Between the crime-solving, the comedic banter, and the “will-they-won’t-they” tension, we have no idea how we’ll pass the time until the second season premieres.

ICYMI, check out the trailer below.

Season 2 Trailer | High Potential

High Potential Slow Burn Romance

The trailer showed us the chemistry between Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson) and Detective Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) without just giving emphasis to the love story and taking away from Morgan’s brilliance as a consultant. However, with every bit of banter and teasing between the two, it’s clear that it’s only a matter of time before they end up together. And since High Potential is based on the French series HPI, now in its fifth season, where Morgan and Adam have already gotten together, we can safely assume that at some point, ABC’s Morgan and Karadec will follow suit.

Morgan is Still Outsmarting Everyone in the Room

Seeing Morgan still outsmart everyone in the room is what makes High Potential a very entertaining watch. But Morgan does it in a way that’s not obnoxious or makes trained detectives look like they’re Googling “how to solve a crime” every time they have a case. She makes the whole team better and uses everyone’s strengths to help solve the case.

Aside from Karadec, Morgan also works with Selena Soto (Judy Reyes), head of the LAPD’s Major Crimes Division (she’s the one who employed Morgan), Daphne Forrester (Javicia Leslie), and Lev “Oz” Özdil (Deniz Akdeniz), Major Crimes investigators.

Side note: We’re also feeling a brewing romance between Daphne and Oz, especially during the first season’s last episode, where Oz was kidnapped. Daphne’s worry for him isn’t just like how a work partner worries.

New Captain Alert

Towards the end of the trailer, we see a classic Morgan move of getting herself in trouble because of her smart mouth. We see her waiting for the elevator with a man, Nick Wagner (new series regular Steve Howey). She asked him, “So, what are you doing in a police station? Trying to find a place where that mustache makes sense?”

He introduced himself as “Nick Wagner, your new captain,” giving the sense that he already knew who Morgan was. We’re excited to see how he will come into play and if he will be like Karadec at the beginning, doubting her.

The Verdict

If Season 1 made us fans, Season 2’s trailer has officially turned us into obsessives. High Potential isn’t just back; it’s serving up everything that made us binge the show the first time around. So yes, we’ll be counting down the days until the premiere.