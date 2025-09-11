Ed Sheeran Explains Why He Is Not Really Moving to America
Ed Sheeran wants everyone to take a deep breath—he is not packing up and leaving England for good.
On Sept. 7, the singer-songwriter told the hosts of The 2 Johnnies, "I'm just about to move to America." He even joked, "I feel like I might be the only person moving to America," after mentioning that celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O'Donnell recently chose to head to the U.K. instead.
Naturally, the internet did what it always does—ran with it. Headlines flew, fans speculated, and suddenly Sheeran was seen as the newest Brit turning in his tea for iced coffee.
The Clarification
Two days later, on Sept. 9, Sheeran jumped onto Instagram Stories to set the record straight.
He explained that the move was not about politics, not about money, and definitely not about abandoning England. Instead, it is about logistics.
"I'm not moving, I'm going on tour with my family and relocating to the continent I'm touring on, don't wanna commute from London to San Diego obvz," Sheeran wrote.
He added, "Also this isn't a tax thing, it's USA not UAE. [I'll] always pay tax in uk coz that's where I live."
Family First
Sheeran shares two daughters, Lyra Antarctica, 5, and Jupiter, 3, with his wife Cherry Seaborn. He pointed out that with young kids, dipping in and out of the U.S. just would not work. "I'm going on tour there for a while and I have a family, so I can't dip in and out. We're going and settling there," he explained on the show.
What’s Next
The singer is gearing up for his Loop Tour, which begins in Europe this December before heading to Australia and New Zealand in early 2026. North American dates are still under wraps.
Oh, and he has new music too. His eighth studio album, Play, drops on Friday, Sept. 12, featuring tracks like "Azizam," "Old Phone," "Sapphire," "A Little More," and "Camera."