Ed Sheeran Explains Why He Is Not Really Moving to America

Ed Sheeran wants everyone to take a deep breath—he is not packing up and leaving England for good. On Sept. 7, the singer-songwriter told the hosts of The 2 Johnnies,…

Kayla Morgan
Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on June 06, 2023 in New York City.
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran wants everyone to take a deep breath—he is not packing up and leaving England for good.

On Sept. 7, the singer-songwriter told the hosts of The 2 Johnnies, "I'm just about to move to America." He even joked, "I feel like I might be the only person moving to America," after mentioning that celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O'Donnell recently chose to head to the U.K. instead.

Naturally, the internet did what it always does—ran with it. Headlines flew, fans speculated, and suddenly Sheeran was seen as the newest Brit turning in his tea for iced coffee.

The Clarification

Two days later, on Sept. 9, Sheeran jumped onto Instagram Stories to set the record straight.

He explained that the move was not about politics, not about money, and definitely not about abandoning England. Instead, it is about logistics.

"I'm not moving, I'm going on tour with my family and relocating to the continent I'm touring on, don't wanna commute from London to San Diego obvz," Sheeran wrote.

He added, "Also this isn't a tax thing, it's USA not UAE. [I'll] always pay tax in uk coz that's where I live."

Family First

Sheeran shares two daughters, Lyra Antarctica, 5, and Jupiter, 3, with his wife Cherry Seaborn. He pointed out that with young kids, dipping in and out of the U.S. just would not work. "I'm going on tour there for a while and I have a family, so I can't dip in and out. We're going and settling there," he explained on the show.

What’s Next

The singer is gearing up for his Loop Tour, which begins in Europe this December before heading to Australia and New Zealand in early 2026. North American dates are still under wraps.

Oh, and he has new music too. His eighth studio album, Play, drops on Friday, Sept. 12, featuring tracks like "Azizam," "Old Phone," "Sapphire," "A Little More," and "Camera."

Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
