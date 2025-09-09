Lizzo Speaks Out on Music Comeback After Tough Few Years

Lizzo’s big return to music hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing. In fact, she admits it has been more like a crash landing.

In a cover story interview with New York published on Monday, Sept. 8, the “Good as Hell” singer talked about reentering the music world after facing multiple lawsuits that accused her of sexual harassment and bullying on tour.

“I put out those two singles, and it feels like I had a crash course in what putting music out as a pop artist in 2025 looks like, and it’s … interesting,” Lizzo told the publication. “The industry and the landscape change every year. What worked last year is not going to work this year.”

From “Special” to Starting Fresh

Back in 2022, when Lizzo released her album Special, she knew the “gatekeepers from radio to marketing to media.” But by 2025, things had shifted.

Now, with her June mixtape My Face Hurts from Smiling, Lizzo says she’s “flying by the seat of my pants.” She added, “Which is crazy because I had three years to plan this s--- out, and all of my plans kind of crumbled.”

Still, she believes dropping those songs was the right move. “I think I needed to drop those songs so I could subvert that expectation of me,” Lizzo said. “Because, in turn, it created this new discovery that I really wanted. I wanted people to rediscover who I am and fall in love with her all over again.”

Courtroom Battles and Public Scrutiny

Lizzo’s return has also been shaped by ongoing legal troubles. In August 2023, three of her backup dancers—Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis, and Noelle Rodriguez—filed lawsuits against her alleging sexual harassment, racial harassment, and a hostile work environment.

Lizzo quickly denied the claims in an Instagram post: “I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days.”

Soon after, former wardrobe assistant Asha Daniels also sued, claiming Lizzo’s team fostered a “racist and sexualized” work environment.

Her legal team has since called Daniels’ lawsuit “meritless.” While Lizzo herself is no longer an individual defendant in that case, her touring company still is, with trial set for December.

Meanwhile, her legal fight with her backup dancers is ongoing. Though some allegations were dismissed, the overall lawsuit continues. In June, Lizzo filed an appeal arguing the suit was an “attack” on her “First Amendment right to perform her music and advocate for body positivity.” That appeal remains pending.

Looking Ahead

Between lawsuits, shifting music trends, and the pressure of public opinion, Lizzo admits the last few years haven’t been easy. She has also spoken about struggling with depression during that time.