Doja Cat’s Lipstick Stunt Steals the Show at the 2025 MTV VMAs
Doja Cat knows how to make an entrance, and at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, she made sure nobody forgot it.
On Sunday, Sept. 7, the rapper hit the red carpet in a pastel Balmain minidress with a plunging neckline. The dress, complete with metallic pink detailing across the front, was paired with pastel yellow heels, glittering Chopard jewels, and a lipstick-shaped Judith Leiber Couture clutch. She finished the look with bouncy blonde curls big enough to match the moment.
The Lipstick Heard Around the Internet
As if her look wasn’t loud enough, Doja decided to snack on her accessories—sort of. For the cameras, she swiped on a bright red lipstick, then casually bit it off and chewed it with a grin. Video of the scene quickly spread across social media.
When asked about the bold move, she laughed to Entertainment Tonight, calling the lipstick “delicious.”
From Red Carpet to Center Stage
The drama didn’t stop at the carpet. After opening the VMAs with a fiery performance, Doja reappeared later in the night in a sharp black Balmain minidress with a geometric neckline. She paired it with matching arm accessories, black tights, metallic blue heels, and a short blonde bob with flipped out ends.
It was a night full of costume changes, unexpected bites, and undeniable star power—exactly what fans have come to expect from Doja Cat.