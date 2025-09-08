Demi Lovato Teases New Dance Single ‘Here All Night’ After Recent Chart Success

A fresh dance-pop track hits the airwaves as Demi Lovato teases "Here All Night" on social media. The September 4 announcement builds on their August hit "Fast."

"Sweating on the dance floor under the lights to get over you/ I'll be here all night," Demi Lovato sings in the TikTok teaser over an electronic beat. They kept the caption simple, writing, “Still here,” with a winky-face emoji,

Their latest single, "Fast," shot up to No. 8 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Pop chart last month. Producer Zhone, known for work with Kylie Minogue and Troye Sivan, crafted both tracks' electronic beats.

"My knees were black because I was dancing so hard — on the ground, on the table, everywhere," Demi said about filming the music video, as reported by the In Music Blog. The GRAMMY-nominated singer revealed the music video shoot for “Here All Night” featured intense dancing and even a stripper pole. "There was a stripper pole. I can't [dance] on a stripper pole, but I made it look like I could,” they joked.

This new single marks a genre shift back to pop from their rock phase. After the punk-heavy Holy Fvck, which debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 in 2022 and rock versions of past hits on Revamped, Demi switches gears.

"The rock stuff didn't work for me. And that's OK," they shared during a recent podcast interview. "It was a passion project... But this one is fun, and I realized what worked for me was ‘Cool for the Summer' and these other big pop songs. I was like, ‘Why don't I just go back to that?' It matches my mood, it feels authentic to where I'm at right now.”

As they prepare their upcoming ninth studio album with producer Zhone, Rolling Stone reports that "Lovato is embracing the electronic sound of some of her biggest pop hits on her next record, which is expected to drop later this year."

"It's been so inspiring working with Demi and experiencing her journey of continued leveling up,” Zhone told Rolling Stone about their work together. “She is such a master in the studio. This album is about letting inhibitions go, and we had so much fun making this music! It really comes across throughout.”

Last month brought another blast from the past when Demi sang their Camp Rock hits "This Is Me" and "Gotta Find You" with Joe Jonas at a Jonas Brothers concert.