This Day in Top 40 History: September 6

On Sep. 6, 2014, Taylor Swift topped the charts with her single "Shake It Off." The song was included on her album 1989, which marked her complete transformation from a country artist to a pop singer. "Shake It Off" earned Swift three GRAMMY nominations and has become a staple in her concert setlists. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Sep. 6.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These chart-toppers reveal the public's music tastes at particular points in time, with changes and enduring loves:

1975: Glen Campbell kicked off a two-week run at No. 1 with his country crossover hit "Rhinestone Cowboy." The song was nominated for two GRAMMYS and was the Country Music Association's 1976 Song of the Year.

Glen Campbell kicked off a two-week run at No. 1 with his country crossover hit "Rhinestone Cowboy." The song was nominated for two GRAMMYS and was the Country Music Association's 1976 Song of the Year. 2005: The Rolling Stones released A Bigger Bang, their last album with drummer Charlie Watts. The album reached No. 3 in the U.S., but the single "Streets of Love" failed to enter the charts.

Cultural Milestones

The music industry has layers, and alongside its own culture, it interacts with other aspects of our world:

1969: Bob Dylan showed his range with the song "Lay Lady Lay," which peaked at No. 7 on the charts on this day. On this record, he sang in a low vibrato instead of his usual nasal tenor.

Bob Dylan showed his range with the song "Lay Lady Lay," which peaked at No. 7 on the charts on this day. On this record, he sang in a low vibrato instead of his usual nasal tenor. 1989: Neil Young won Video of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards for "This Note's for You." The video had previously encountered some legal issues because it mentioned several corporations by name.

Neil Young won Video of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards for "This Note's for You." The video had previously encountered some legal issues because it mentioned several corporations by name. 2023: The Rolling Stones revealed details about their new album, Hackney Diamonds. It was the band's first album of original material since 2005 and their first release since Charlie Watts, the band's drummer, passed.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These sessions pull back the curtain to reveal what really goes on in the studio — and in performers' hearts:

1968: In a rare show of collaboration, George Harrison invited Eric Clapton to record a guitar solo for "While My Guitar Gently Weeps." The solo would become legendary as part of The Beatles, aka The White Album.

In a rare show of collaboration, George Harrison invited Eric Clapton to record a guitar solo for "While My Guitar Gently Weeps." The solo would become legendary as part of The Beatles, aka The White Album. 1997: Elton John performed a rewritten version of his song "Candle in the Wind" to honor his friend, the late Diana, Princess of Wales, after her tragic death. When John released the rewritten tribute, it topped charts around the world.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Music and culture often show our fondness for nostalgia, but sometimes, something new takes us all by surprise:

1988: Elton John auctioned off a huge collection of memorabilia and art in London. He made over $8 million by selling more than 2,000 items, including the oversized boots he donned in "Tommy."

Elton John auctioned off a huge collection of memorabilia and art in London. He made over $8 million by selling more than 2,000 items, including the oversized boots he donned in "Tommy." 2001: Britney Spears shocked the crowd and the public by bringing a live snake on stage as she debuted "I'm a Slave 4 U" at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Britney Spears shocked the crowd and the public by bringing a live snake on stage as she debuted "I'm a Slave 4 U" at the MTV Video Music Awards. 2024: Amid a growing trend of oldies revival, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice opened in theaters with a soundtrack full of hits from the 1970s, including "Margaritaville" and "Right Here Waiting."