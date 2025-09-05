Justin Bieber Drops ‘Swag II’ With 23 Tracks And Several Features

ContestsEvents
Justin Bieber clearly loves keeping his fans on their toes. Less than 24 hours after announcing it, he released Swag II, a full-length sequel to July’s surprise album Swag. Just like the first, this one came out with barely any warning—except for the billboards that appeared in London and the banners stretched across West Hollywood.

The new record is stacked with twenty-three songs and features a lineup of collaborators including Tems, Lil B, Bakar, Hurricane Chris and Eddie Benjamin. It’s a hefty follow-up, and it only adds to the feeling that Bieber is in the middle of a serious creative streak.

A Slightly Late Arrival

Even though Bieber promised fans a midnight release, the album didn’t appear right on time. It first landed on YouTube Music before rolling out across other streaming services. Bieber shared his own impatience on Instagram, writing, “I’m sorry for the wait their telling me any second,” and later adding, “Me waiting with u, not baiting u not sure wut the f--kyyy is going on clicking refreshhhhhh.” Fans could relate.

A Bigger Picture

For weeks, Bieber has been posting photos from the studio, and the hints are now clear. Industry outlets had reported that Swag might be just the first half of a bigger release. Swag II seems to prove that theory, raising the combined track count to forty-four songs.

The first album featured Gunna, Sexyy Red, Druski, Dijon, Lil B, Cash Cobain, Eddie Benjamin and Marvin Winans, with Bieber himself heavily involved in production alongside Tobias Jesso Jr., Carter Lang, Daniel Caesar, Dylan Wiggins and others. Together, the two albums show Bieber leaning fully into his experimental side while still drawing in top tier collaborators.

