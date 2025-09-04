Justin Bieber Brings Back the Swag with Surprise Album Sequel: ‘Swag II’

It looks like Justin Bieber isn’t turning his swag off just yet. The superstar surprised fans on Thursday (Sept. 4) by announcing that a sequel to his July Swag album is arriving at midnight Friday (Sept. 5).

Bieber made the reveal on Instagram, sharing photos of glowing pink billboards that popped up in different cities. The ads kept it simple, with just two words: “Swag II.” In his captions, he doubled down with, “SWAG II midnight tonight” and “Midnight tonight.”

From R&B to Pop

While the first Swag leaned into R&B vibes, this new album will shift toward pop, according to Billboard. Fans who loved the moody, slow jams of the first project can expect a brighter and more radio-ready sound this time around.

And Bieber picked the timing carefully. The first Swag landed just before the 2026 Grammy deadline, meaning Swag II will be eligible for the 2027 awards instead. In other words, Bieber avoids competing with himself — a smart move that could double his chances at Grammy glory.

The Art of the Surprise Drop

Bieber has made shocking announcements his specialty. Earlier this summer, fans only knew about Swag a few hours before release, when black-and-white billboards suddenly appeared in New York City. The signs revealed the tracklist and visuals, sending Beliebers scrambling to prepare for the midnight drop.

This time, he’s pulling the same trick, but with a flashier, neon-pink twist.

A Busy Bieber

Even after Swag came out, Bieber didn’t slow down. He released music videos for songs like “Daisies” and “First Place.” The video for “First Place” even gave fans a peek into Floki Studios in Iceland, where he recorded Swag — and maybe Swag II too.

In recent weeks, Bieber has also posted photos from inside the studio, which now seem like little hints that another project was on the way. After all, Beliebers waited four years between Justice (2021) and Swag. Compared to that long gap, two albums in just a few months feels like a musical feast.

Beliebers, Rejoice