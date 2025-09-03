Nicki Minaj Teases Possible Sabrina Carpenter Team-up After Instagram Back-and-forth

Fans went wild when Nicki Minaj shared Sabrina Carpenter's fresh track "Don't Worry I'll Make You Worry" on her Instagram story. The post, made on Friday, August 29, sparked wild speculation about a potential future collaboration between the two stars.

Vogue's Entertainment Director Sergio Kletnoy fired up the rumor mill by reposting Minaj's story with the caption, "My girls... collab?" Carpenter shot back with some heart emojis, writing, "Love affair," while Minaj kept the mystery alive with a simple "Don't worry," and a salute emoji, as reported by Rap-Up.

The buzz struck just as Carpenter unleashed Man's Best Friend, her seventh studio work. Her smash hit "Manchild" from the 12-track album shot up the Billboard Adult Pop Airplay and Radio Songs lists, cracking the top 10.

Back in May 2025, Minaj praised the young star and named her one of her favorite new artists. "A superstar is a superstar, and if you are one, you'll find a way to shine — with or without social media," she told Vogue Italia. "I didn't know she'd been around that long when I started listening to her. A breath of fresh air," the rapper added.

The mutual support between these artists runs deep, especially over the past year. During a tight race with Travis Scott for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 in 2024, Carpenter fired off a tweet in support of the rapper. "This one's for Nicki," she wrote on X.

Minaj saw the shoutout and acknowledged the love during one of her Instagram lives at the time, stating, "Shout out to Sabrina Carpenter. Shout out to all the Sabrina Carpenter fans," as noted in Rap-Up. Following the rapper's co-sign, her album Short n' Sweet ended up clinching the top spot, moving 362,000 units in its first week.

At a recent gathering, the "Espresso" singer spilled details about her latest work, describing it as a diary entry. "When I started writing the rest of the album and there were some recurring themes, I thought, 'I think this all goes together in one place and it should be while I'm still this confused and young,'" she shared, adding, "So this album happened, and it feels like a diary entry," per Soap Central.

While there's no official confirmation of a Minaj-Carpenter collab yet, fans are living for it, with many convinced now would be the perfect timing since she just dropped an album. "All Sabrina has to do to get that 400K [units] is add a Nicki remix to the standard version (or release a bonus edition if she's that desperate) and all of the streams/sales will count towards album sales," a fan remarked on X.

A second user excitedly tweeted, "So we all agree, we are taking that Sabrina x Nicki Minaj collab straight to #1 for the pop culture, right?" while a third fan added, "Whole media world woke up once Nicki hinted at being in a collab with Sabrina. Oh they know who mother is!!"