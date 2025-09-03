2025 MTV VMAs Bring Star Power and Surprises
Get ready to grab your popcorn, because the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards are shaping up to be one of the biggest pop culture events of the year. MTV revealed on Tuesday, Sept. 2, that the star list is bursting with familiar faces, surprise appearances, and a stage stacked with performances that will keep fans buzzing.
Celebrities Set to Present
The presenting lineup feels like a time machine mixed with today’s trending stars. Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson will hit the stage alongside Ciara, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Ice Spice, Latto, and Nikki Glaser. Netflix’s fictional Huntr/x group from KPop Demon Hunters—EJAE, REI AMI, and Audrey Nuna—will also make their VMAs debut as presenters. Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman from The Hunting Wives, plus Meg Stalter and Livvy Dunne, round out the eclectic group.
Pre-Show Energy
Before the main show even begins, the pre-show broadcast will bring major energy. Hosts Nessa and Kevan Kenney will keep the pace fast while KATSEYE performs “Gnarly” and “Gabriela.” This sets the tone for an unforgettable night.
Extended Play Stage Performances
The VMAs Extended Play Stage, presented by Doritos, will highlight rising stars with some big collaborations. Bailey Zimmerman featuring The Kid LAROI, Lola Young, and Megan Moroney will take over. Young is set to perform her track “Messy,” while Moroney will sing “6 Months Later.”
Main Stage Highlights
The big stage will be packed with heavy hitters. Fans can expect Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Tate McRae, J Balvin featuring DJ Snake, and Conan Gray to bring the fire. Alex Warren and Sombr will also get their shine.
Adding extra sparkle, special honorees Mariah Carey, Ricky Martin, and Busta Rhymes will perform, giving the ceremony an extra layer of history and celebration.
Who’s in the Running for Trophies
Lady Gaga is leading the way with 12 nominations, including Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, and Song of the Year. Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, ROSÉ, Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, and Charli xcx are also top contenders. With that kind of talent in the race, the competition is fierce.
When and Where to Watch
The 2025 MTV VMAs, hosted by LL Cool J, will air live from New York’s UBS Arena on Sunday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and MTV. The show will also stream on Paramount+, making it easy for fans everywhere to tune in.